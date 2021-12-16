Daniel Cormier believes Amanda Nunes “should’ve just went to sleep” in loss to Julianna Pena

Daniel Cormier believes Amanda Nunes “should’ve just went to sleep” in her loss to Julianna Pena at last Saturday’s UFC 269 event.

Nunes (21-5 MMA) and Pena (11-4 MMA) collided in the co-headliner last weekend’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Amanda Nunes, the perennial GOAT of MMA, was returning to action for the first time since March, where she had successfully defended her featherweight title with a first round submission victory over Megan Anderson. That win had marked her twelfth in a row, and thus almost everybody, including Daniel Cormier, had picked ‘The Lioness’ to once again emerge victorious on Saturday evening.

As for Julianna Pena, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ had entered her title fight with Amanda Nunes brimming with confidence. The former TUF winner told reporters she was going to shock the world and ultimately proved good on that promise by submitting Nunes in the second round.

It was a shocking upset, one that rivaled Matt Serra’s infamous title-earning victory over Georges St-Pierre.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s thrilling fight card, many fans and some fellow fighters, suggested that Amanda Nunes had “quit” in her title fight with Julianna Pena. Pundits pointed to her quick tap to Pena’s choke hold as proof that she had given up.

For UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, he doesn’t necessarily believe ‘The Lioness’ quit, but he does think it would have been better for her to just go to sleep rather than tapping out.

“We speak about her in such legendary terms… To tap like that after being in that choke, it almost feels like she should’ve just went to sleep,” Cormier said on ESPN’s “DC & RC” show (h/t The Score). “If you’re going to lose your place amongst the greats, even if it’s temporary – she can go back and beat Julianna Pena, (but) it felt like she should go out on her shield more.”

Do you agree with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier that Amanda Nunes “should’ve just went to sleep” in her loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!