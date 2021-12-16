Nate Diaz offers to fight Dustin Poirier at January’s UFC 270 event: ‘Don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never’

Nate Diaz is hoping to fight Dustin Poirier in January.

After Poirier was submitted by Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 269, many thought a fight with Diaz made some sense. On Wednesday, Poirier was on The MMA Hour where he even admitted the Diaz fight is the one that gets him the most excited.

“When I’ve been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited — unless Nate Diaz wants to fight,” Poirier said. “If he wants to fight, that gets me excited. But all these other guys like even the new guys, and whoever it is, maybe a name will [get me excited] whenever I hear it, but nothing [right now].”

To no surprise, Diaz saw Poirier’s comments and called out “The Diamond” to fight him at UFC 270 in January. That card is happening in Anaheim, California, just hours away from where Diaz is from.

I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never pic.twitter.com/w5ly9o3m6y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

“I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never,” Diaz wrote in a response to Poirier on Twitter.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were booked to fight one another at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in 2018. However, the fight fizzle, and both men accused the other of pulling out of the scrap first and since then, they have taken shots at one another.

Although both men are interested in the fight it seems unlikely Poirier will return in a month to fight Diaz. However, “The Diamond” took to social media to say he would fight Diaz this month so perhaps he would take the fight at UFC 270.

I'll fight you this month — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2021

“I’ll fight you this month,” Poirier responded.

UFC 270 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Brandon Moreno will also defend his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo. Although there are two title fights on the card, Poirier vs. Diaz would only add to the star power of it.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz?