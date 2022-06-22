Jorge Masvidal reacts after Leon Edwards claims he will grant him a title shot if victorious at UFC 278: “See that’s another intangible”

Jorge Masvidal is reacting after Leon Edwards claimed he will grant him a title shot if victorious at UFC 278.

It will be Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) defending his welterweight title against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) in the main event on August 20th at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Should Edwards win, he’s said that he would like his first title defense to be against Jorge Mavidal.

Masvidal, in response, told ‘Block Asset’:

“See that’s another intangible. I gotta say no to fighting for the title? Like, hell no. I’ll get my ass in shape and ready for this f**king hooligan, you know? Give it all I got to break his face. So it’s a lot of tangibles. There are a lot of things that can happen out there. I could be getting myself ready for No. 10 of the world and all of a sudden, I’m fighting for a world championship.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“So what I’m telling you is that I don’t even know what I’m gonna do with myself. I’m unpredictable like that, you know? I’m gonna go with the best options all the time.”

Finishing Masvidal said:

“Money-wise I’m good. I could have stopped a like year ago and I would have been good for life. I don’t need to come back into the cage for the money. Does it bring me a lot more money? Of course. Every time I fight it’s just way more money, but it’s something in here (heart) you know? I’m not happy closing the book. There’s a couple people’s heads that I have to take off.”

Jorge Masvidal last fought Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year. The outcome was a lopsided unanimous decision victory for Covington. That made it 3 losses in a row for ‘Gamebred’, his last win coming against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November of 2019.

Do you think Edwards will defeat Usman at UFC 278?

Would you like to see a Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal bout?

