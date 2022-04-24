Dana White waiting on medical clearance before deciding on Conor McGregor’s next fight

UFC President Dana White won’t commit to what’s next for Conor McGregor until he’s been given medical clearance.

McGregor has been on the sidelines due to a broken tibia and fibula. He suffered the injury during his July 2021 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The “Notorious” one underwent successful surgery and made it clear that he would take his time in the recovery process.

As we draw closer to May, there is no update on McGregor’s next fight. UFC President Dana White spoke to Chisanga Malata of The Sun and said everything hinges on medical clearance for Conor McGregor.

“I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready. The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

White went on to say that if all goes well, then McGregor could be making his return to the Octagon sometime this fall.

“We’re looking at early fall if everything goes right. If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall.”

McGregor remains the biggest draw in combat sports. His last fight reportedly took in 1.8 million PPV buys globally. “Mystic Mac” hasn’t had great success inside the Octagon as of late, going 1-3 in his last four outings.

Still, all eyes will be on him once he’s able to make his return. McGregor has told The Mac Life that he doesn’t think he’ll return to the lightweight division. He has hinted at wanting to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Many within the MMA community, including Joe Rogan, believe it would be a mistake to book McGregor against Usman right away.