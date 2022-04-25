Shu-Ki Fita #6: XC.91

INTRODUCING XC.91

XC.91 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan V’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is PEACH (S TIER).

View XC.91’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

64 Shu-Ki’s (translation: “Shoe-Machines”) will be competing in a one-on-one elimination fight tournament called MACHINE MADNESS 2022?

It’s a March-Madness-style tournament, and every fighter has been seeded into brackets based on their individual Rarity Rankings.

Shu-Ki Fita also has Earthly social networks:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shukifita

Discord: Join our Discord!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shukifita/

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?