Jorge Masvidal reveals the best thing he’s seen from Jake Paul in boxing: “He actually had real adversity”

Jorge Masvidal is actually impressed by Jake Paul’s boxing in one aspect.

Paul has gone from YouTube star to a professional boxer. While he has been using combat sports to push his brand, Paul has been able to deliver the goods thus far. In late 2021, he knocked out Tyron Woodley, a former UFC Welterweight Champion, with one punch in a boxing rematch.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jorge Masvidal unveiled what has impressed him the most about Jake Paul (via MMAFighting.com).

“His last fight I was there live, and the best thing that I saw from it is he got cracked numerous times in this last fight, and I think he even suffered a little headbutt,” Masvidal said. “I saw his face in that one round where he was like, ‘Oh s***, it’s a f****** real fight.’ And the next round he was still kind of down in belief, but eventually he came back and he started fighting harder and better. So that’s the best thing I’ve seen about him so far. That he actually had real adversity… Woodley caught him like two good shots and he kept his composure and fought through, so he’s definitely improved.”

As far as a potential matchup with Jake is concerned, Masvidal believes it would be far different than the two Woodley bouts.

“But Woodley is also a fighter that’s very good for him to fight. Woodley fights in spots, Woodley’s not crazy aggressive, he’ll explode on you with his one great shot. In MMA it would work, but in boxing, if all you have is a good right hand, I can kind of see that. I just gotta keep my hands up. I don’t have to worry about a takedown or a leg kick, I can just [cover up]. I don’t fight like that. I use both hands a lot so I definitely think it would be a completely different fight with me.”