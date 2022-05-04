Tony Ferguson blasts “drug dealer” Dana White over his mistreatment: “I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass”

Tony Ferguson does not like the way he has been treated by the UFC.

Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Michael Chandler in his first fight since last May. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak and has been vocal about fighters like Chandler getting “Dana White privilege” and now before his return, he ripped White and the UFC for his mistreatment.

“Dana said something the other day talking about how boxers are overpaid. I asked Dana to box, he said ‘f**k’ no, I said ‘why I want to go play baseball, I want to go do other pro sports, I’m an athlete,” Tony Ferguson said at media day. “I grew up in different sports at a very high level and won a state championship football ring, right here, we were 27-1. I come from Grand Valley State Univseirty as a wrestler, I want to go do pro wrestling, I got Brock (Lesnar), Uncle Brock right there watching me. I want to go do all these things but then I got this guy right here acting like a f*****g drug dealer telling me I can’t go and so this s**t.

“I want to go make more money for my family. I’m watching embedded and I see Brian T-City (Ortega) and his agent sitting there and he’s funny and made a joke that he’s you’re making money now. He talked about his agent, there are too many levels of things that I got pissed off about and had to put beside me,” Tony Ferguson continued. “You make your money by winning, showing up, winning, and having good performances. Right now I guess we are getting paid crypto, I guess, they are following everybody’s suit. They are waiting for everybody to speak up, waiting for everything else like that. I’m waiting for insurance. I’ve been competing in this sport for a long time, I took a bad fall at FOX, they took my title from me. I don’t even have to go into the (inaudible) act, where an agent is not supposed to be competing in the same sport as you. You guys know what I’m talking about.

“Then when it comes down to that and I get stripped of my title, because I took a bad fall on accident, I should’ve sued,” Ferguson added. “But, what I did was I felt good for my company, I wanted to be the man, I wanted to make sure everyone knew I could do this stuff without anybody else’s help. So, that is a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, to keep coming here and smiling and being used on the poster and to have that high value. When I saw the UFC didn’t think my value was that high, I had to increase it in other ways which were through social media.”

Tony Ferguson also believes he and most UFC fighters are very underpaid, but he kept fighting to help the company out. He also says he has entered several fights hurt which he will no longer do.

Now, heading into this fight against Michael Chandler, Ferguson says he is taking it very seriously and plans to shut everyone up.

“I’m taking this weekend very f*****g seriously. So, I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass,” Ferguson concluded.

