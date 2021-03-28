Dana White suggests Jon Jones move to 185 following UFC 260 main event, ‘Bones’ responds

Dana White suggested that Jon Jones should think about moving down to 185lbs after Francis Ngannou destroyed Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Miocic (20-4 MMA) squared off with Ngannou (16-3 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. In the pairs first encounter, the Cleveland native was able to weather an early storm from ‘The Predator’ and went on to earn a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Ahead of tonight’s event UFC President Dana White had made it clear that the promotions intention was to book Jon Jones against the winner of the Ngannou vs Miocic rematch.

Jones of course vacated his light heavyweight title last year in hopes of making a run at the UFC’s coveted heavyweight championship.

Tonight’s rematch proved to be a much different story than the pairs first fight at UFC 220. This time around Francis Ngannou was able to showcase a ton of patience, this along with some good takedown defense, before eventually finding his opening for a knockout in Round 2.

‘The Predator’ sent Stipe Miocic down to the canvas with a right hand in the early moments of round two and although the Ohio native quickly got back to his feet, it was only to be put to sleep by another devastating blow from Ngannou.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 260 main event, Jon Jones took to Twitter where he suggested he was “down to play” as long as the UFC “paid” him accordingly.

Dana White was certainly impressed by Ngannou’s performance, so much so that he warned ‘Bones’ against his planned move to heavyweight.

“If I’m Jon Jones and watching this fight at home, I’m moving to 185!” – White proclaimed.

Those comments obviously entertained the former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, as Jon Jones responded with the following.

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

“Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason.” – Jones wrote with a laughing emoji.

“I understand Francis looked great tonight, but I am definitely not stupid. Remember that.” – Jon wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Do you think Dana White and company will be able to come to terms on a bout with newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!