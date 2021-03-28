UFC 260 Bonus Report: Francis Ngannou and Sean O’Malley earn POTN awards

The Octagon remained in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 260 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight rematch proved to be a wild fight. The first round was full of tension as Francis Ngannou continued to utilize forward pressure to backdown and smother Stipe Miocic. Then, in the second round, ‘The Predator’ found a home for his big right hand and sent the champ down to the canvas. Stipe would return to his feet swinging punches but was ultimately put down for good just seconds later.

In the co-main event of UFC 260 former UFC welterweight champion was looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he squared off with streaking division contender Vicente Luque. Unfortunately for ‘The Chosen One’, things did not go his way this evening as he was submitted in the first round after a wild opening to the scrap.

The rest of the UFC 260 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters TyronWoodley and Vicente Luque each picked up an extra $50k for their thrilling fight in tonight’s UFC 260 co-main event. The Brazilian ultimately defeated the former champ via submission in round one, but the fight was an absolute barn burner as long as it lasted.

Performance of the night: Sean O’Malley earned an extra $50k for his third round knockout victory over Thomas Almeida.

Performance of the night: Francis Ngannou picked up an extra $50k for title-earning knockout victory over Stipe Miocic in tonight’s main event.

