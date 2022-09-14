Dana White sounds off on Brendan Schaub’s comments about UFC 279: “You know how f**king stupid you have to be to even think something like that”

UFC president Dana White has sounded off on comments seemingly made by Brendan Schaub about UFC 279.

Following on from the controversy of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, Dana White and company had to deal with a lot of theories from a lot of different places regarding what exactly went down with ‘Borz’ and how chaotic the whole situation was.

This led to a string of conspiracy theories about what the promotion wanted to do, as well as how they ended up keeping all six fighters involved on the card.

Brendan Schaub, who is known for making outlandish comments, noted that he felt like there may be more to the story.

advertisement - continue reading below

During a recent media scrum, Dana White responded after accidentally thinking it was Pat Miletich who questioned the UFC.

Dana White: I don't know if Pat (Miletich) really said that, but if he did he has to be the dumbest motherfucker on that planet. pic.twitter.com/9URrs4fxm7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 14, 2022

“Pat Miletich was saying that we told Khamzat not to make weight, because we weren’t selling tickets – the show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins. I don’t know if Pat really said that but if he did, he has to be the dumbest motherf***er on the planet. You know how f***ing stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re f***ing serious?

advertisement - continue reading below

“We’re regulated by the athletic commission. If you think that we told Khamzat Chimaev to not make weight, then Khamzat shows up and the fans are all p***ed off at him and stuff, if you know anything about the sport – this is a guy who was in the sport and training and everything else. If Pat really said that it’s, holy s***, we might have to send him out here to the f***Ing brain clinic.”

When White was notified that it was actually Brendan Schaub who made those remarks, he quickly apologised to Pat.

“Oh it wasn’t Pat Miletich? I apologise to Pat Miletich then. That makes sense. Bye!”

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s rant about what proved to be Brendan Schaub’s comments?

advertisement - continue reading below