Video | Fan heckles Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 279 weight miss and gets phone slapped

A fan learned not to heckle Khamzat Chimaev and his team after teasing ‘Borz’ for missing weight prior to UFC 279.

Heading into UFC 279 last weekend, it certainly seemed as if Khamzat Chimaev was doing everything in his power to make the week about him. From trying to fight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute to his antics leading to the UFC’s press conference getting cancelled, the Chechen sensation certainly wasn’t holding back.

The worst part of his fight week, though, came on Friday, when he missed the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds on the scales.

The miss ensured that his main event bout with Nate Diaz was off, meaning he’d be relegated to the co-main event slot for a meeting with rival Khamzat Chimaev.

Sure, he managed to win in convincing fashion before the end of the first round, but he also burned a lot of bridges – which is a shame given how he performed in his previous outing against Gilbert Burns.

In the following footage, we can see what happens when critics attempt to go after fighters, with this gentleman shouting “you didn’t make weight!” at Chimaev before a member of his team knocked his phone out of the heckler’s hand.

Things like this really do serve as a reminder that no matter how funny you think you are, mixed martial arts fighters are the kind of people that nobody should mess with, largely because it can lead to someone getting seriously hurt.

Moving forward, we imagine this guy will be a little bit more careful as Chimaev continues to progress through the welterweight rankings.

What did you think about this guy teasing Khamzat Chimaev? Was his team right to knock the phone out of his hand? How would you have reacted? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!