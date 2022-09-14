Aljamain Sterling casts doubt that Colby Covington would accept a fight with Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279

Aljamain Sterling is casting doubt that Colby Covington would accept a fight with Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279.

It was just this past weekend that Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) in a first-round submission at UFC 279.

Former interim welterweight champ Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) last defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 272.

While UFC President, Dana White, has alluded to a match-up between Covington and Chimaev, Aljamain Sterling isn’t so sure ‘Chaos’ would accept that fight.

Sterling, speaking on his YouTube channel spoke about the chances of a fight between Covington and Chimaev (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It seems like he (Covington) just wants to take the top-name guys – and he’s smart. Why is he going to take on a young killer like Khamzat? It’s a tough fight for him stylistically because it’s a bigger wrestler, and even though Colby is a really good wrestler, he’s fighting almost a mirror image of himself – except the guy with really good submission skills.”

Continuing Aljamain Sterling said he believes Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) or Sean Brady (15-0 MMA) could give Chimaev a run for his money:

“When I look through the rankings, I see a guy like Belal Muhammad who may not be the strongest grappler, but he’s a strong-built dude who uses a grinding style to press you against the cage to neutralize your position, beat you up with knees, and if he can get the submission, he’ll get the submission. He’s a strong, shredded dude. Then you’ve got Sean Brady – more or less the same thing, but except he’s more of a (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) specialist, in my personal opinion.”

Finishing, Sterling said there’s always the possibility of an Usman vs Chimaev battle:

“I think it’s going to take a guy, or should I say style, like that for Chimaev to run into that’s going to be his equal. Maybe (Kamaru) Usman – I think he can thwart some of that off. But then I think if he gets Usman down, how does Usman get back to his feet?”

It will be Muhammad vs Brady on October 22nd at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Do you agree with Sterling that Covington won’t take a fight with Chimaev? Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next or better yet, who do you think could defeat ‘Borz’?

