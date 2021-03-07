Dana White shares his thoughts on a Cris Cyborg van being parked outside of UFC 259 venue

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on a Cris Cyborg van being parked outside of UFC 259 venue in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Cyborg was knocked out by Amanda Nunes back in 2018, and the two have been connected to a rematch ever since. With Nunes being in the co-main event of UFC 259 against Megan Anderson, Cyborg was of course watching the fight. Just as the massive betting line expected her to do, Nunes went in there and dominated the fight right from the bell, taking Anderson to the ground and defeating her on the floor via submission. It was another fantastic performance by Nunes, and of course, Team Cyborg was lurking nearby watching closely. There was a van parked near T-Mobile Arena with Cyborg’s logo on it.

The Cris Cyborg RV parked near the UFC Apex #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/Z1rP6OYt8f — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 6, 2021

Speaking to reporters following UFC 259, White gave the following comment when asked by reporters his thoughts on the “Cyborg Nation” van (h/t Helen Yee).

Dana White on the Cris Cyborg van, says and laughs “I put out a video of her getting KO’d from 57 different angles the other day so Touché for parking her van out front” #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/3lcbiGyCj2 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 7, 2021

“I put out a video of her getting KO’d from 57 different angles the other day so Touché for parking her van out front,” White said to reporters.

Cyborg and Nunes have been going back-and-forth about a rematch for years now, but with Cyborg in Bellator, that won’t be happening anytime soon. Cyborg is currently the Bellator women’s featherweight champion and has been dominant since switching promotions, while Nunes has also been dominant herself while fighting in the Octagon. She just smashed her way through Anderson, taking her out in the first round via stoppage, leading to more praise from White, who said he considers her the GOAT.

Even though the odds of a Cyborg vs. Nunes rematch happening are slim, it’s still a fight that will be talked about by fans and media for as long as both of them are still competing.

Do you think Dana White and Cris Cyborg will ever do business together again?