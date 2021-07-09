Dana White shares his picks for the most overlooked fights heading into UFC 264

UFC president Dana White shared his picks for the most overlooked fights heading into this Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card.

The main event of UFC 264 is a trilogy fight between rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. This is the fight that all the fans can’t wait to see, but there are also 12 other fights on the card, and some of them are getting lost in the shuffle. Taking to his social media, White told fans about two fights that he thinks are being overlooked ahead of UFC 264.

“Let’s start right here: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis. Trevin Giles comes into this matchup on a three-fight win steak. This Houston police officer has an exciting, crowd-pleasing style that has gotten him to a 14-2 record with 13 of his 16 fights coming by finish. He faces South African star Dricus du Plessis. Dricus is on his own three-fight winning streak with all 17 of his wins coming by finish. These are two very exciting prospects, ladies and gentlemen — do not miss this fight,” White said.

“Another fight you might not know about: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira. Price is 14-4 with 10 knockouts and three submissions. Think about this, of 18 fights, only one has ever gone to decision. Niko has a habit of being in crazy fights. He’s usually in fights where one or two of the guys ends up getting a performance bonus,” continued White. “Pereira is a wild man in there and is the most unpredictable fighter on the planet. He might run up the fence, he might throw a flying knee, he might try to flip over Niko’s guard. Mix that with a ton of explosive power and he can end the fight anywhere, anytime, anyhow. This is one of those fights where absolutely anything can happen.”

What do you think of the picks Dana White made for the most overlooked fights at UFC 264?