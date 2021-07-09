Antonio Rogerio Nogueira open to comeback in boxing

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Antonio Rogerio Nogueira is interested in continuing his combat sports career in the boxing ring.

Nogueira, better known as “Lil Nog,” retired following a split decision loss to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua on Fight Island last summer. Now 45 years old, the Brazilian is interested in continuing his combat sports career and he is interested in trying his hand at boxing. His brother, UFC Hall of Famer Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, spoke to AG Fight and revealed that “Lil Nog” is very much open to continuing his combat sports career in the world of boxing.

“Rogerio signaled that he would fight. He likes the idea of ​​boxing, he likes boxing, he has a good distance, he likes sparring. He would be interested. We would like to see it, Pan-American medalist, two-time Brazilian champion, South American champion. He has a good record to do this, for sure,” said ‘Big Nog.’

“He is open (about opponents). He can face both a boxer, and he can also face a YouTuber like this, since they are challenging each other. Rogerio has the level to do it both ways.”

Throughout his 20-plus years in mixed martial arts, Nogueira was known for having some of the best hands in the sport, and during his UFC career, he scored a knockout over the likes of Sam Alvey, Pat Cummins, Tito Ortiz, and Luiz Cane. However, while Nogueira was still knocking out opponents as recently as 2018, his own chin has been on a decline for a while now, as he’s suffered three knockout losses dating back to 2014. Still, if Nogueira believes there is some good money to be made out there competing in boxing, you can see why he is interested in stepping back into the ring and facing that sort of danger again.

