Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor is “not that guy he used to be” following UFC 264 press conference

UFC lightweight superstar Dustin Poirier said that Conor McGregor is “not that guy he used to be” following the UFC 264 press conference.

Poirier and McGregor shared the stage on Thursday night at the UFC 264 press conference in Las Vegas. If you ask “The Diamond,” he believes that the presser went well for him. As far as Poirier goes, it was just another example of how McGregor isn’t the same guy.

“For me, smooth sailing. I felt like I saw a guy who is unsure of himself, scared, trying to hype himself up. I felt good. I knew he was going to be acting crazy but to see him in the flesh, it just made me feel good because he is that little guy. Not that guy he used to be, I feel, or through my eyes, anyway,” Poirier told ESPN (h/t MMAFighting).

Asked what specifically he saw from McGregor at the presser that is giving him more confidence heading into Saturday’s trilogy fight, Poirier said that McGregor taking shots at him and his wife Jolie just shows how off of his game McGregor is right now.

“Just how crazy (he was). I feel like he has to work himself up to be that guy and I am that guy. I don’t have to do that, I know. If you had got close enough, you’d have seen it. That’s it. That’s just it. I know who I am. I don’t have to be crazy. It was kind of like that made him less powerful because he’s talking silly stuff about my wife, she’s my husband or something. Like, what the f*ck are you even talking about? He shouldn’t even be talking about marriages with the sh*t he’s out there doing,” Poirier said.

