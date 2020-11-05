Dana White says UFC working to “loosen up” archaic marijuana rules, but warns “you can’t have guys showing up high”

UFC president Dana White says the UFC is working to “loosen up” archaic marijuana rules, but warned “you can’t have guys showing up high.”

On Wednesday, several UFC fighters including welterweight Niko Price and lightweight Kevin Croom were suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. They tested positive for marijuana in their system during recent bouts in Las Vegas. Price tested positive following a draw against Donald Cerrone, while Croom tested positive in a pre-fight test. His submission win over Roosevelt Roberts was overturned to a No Contest.

Despite it being 2020 and many jurisdictions around the world legalizing marijuana, it continues to plague MMA fighters in Nevada as the commission continues to crack down on marijuana use. A few months ago, flyweight Tim Elliott and light heavyweight Jamahal Hill were suspended after testing positive for weed. As well, bantamweight Trevin Jones was also recently suspended for marijuana. The UFC and USADA are said to be pushing for more lenient penalties for marijuana, but Nevada continues to crack down on it.

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s edition of the Contender Series, Dana White said the UFC is working to “loosen up” marijuana rules but also warned he doesn’t want fighter stepping into the Octagon impaired. He wouldn’t go so far as to say testing for marijuana should be eliminated, but he believes the thresholds should be lowered.

“I didn’t even know (about Price being suspended). We’ve been working on (changing the marijuana rules) for a long time. I’m surprised that actually happened. They must have been way over the threshold then. I didn’t even know,” White said.

“I don’t think you can’t test. When you’re in-competition you have to test these guys. You can’t let somebody go into the ring high. It just can’t happen, you know? So yeah. I don’t know what to do with that. But we’re trying to, you know, what’s the word I’m looking for, we’re trying to loosen it up. But at the same time, you can’t have guys showing up high.”

If you asked the majority of fighters, many would like to see testing for marijuana completely eliminated, but like White said, that isn’t likely to happen. Still, there has to be some sort of compromise. In this day and age, it’s just mind-boggling to see so many fighters, especially in Nevada, losing their hard-earned wins and purses to archaic rules.

Do you hope Dana White and the UFC are able to loosen up the marijuana rules in MMA?