Dana White says Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal next

UFC president Dana White said in a radio interview on Thursday that superstar Conor McGregor is eyeing a fight against Jorge Masvidal next.

McGregor was recently booked for his comeback fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported shortly afterward that McGregor’s plan is to fight either Masvidal or Nate Diaz next, and then get a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov near the next of 2020.

This new radio interview with White jives with Helwani’s report, only that White says that McGregor has zeroed in on Masvidal rather than Diaz as his next fight. In an interview with 101.6-FM in Washington, D.C., White spoke about a potential McGregor vs. Masvidal matchup.

“Conor has told me he definitely wants a fight with Masvidal. So we’ll see what happens,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

The fact that McGregor is fighting Cerrone at 170lbs — which initially came as a surprise to many — seems to indicate that he’s already eyeing a matchup against Masvidal next. As we all know, McGregor is all about taking the biggest fights possible. It’s fair to say that Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now after he finished Diaz via doctor stoppage TKO at UFC 244. He defeated Ben Askren and Darren Till via KO before Diaz.

Masvidal is also chasing big money fights, so he’d likely be very interested in fighting McGregor next as a fight between these two seems destined to blow open the box office. At the same time, Masvidal seems to be next in line for a UFC welterweight title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington at next weekend’s UFC 245 event.

No one can predict the future, but if McGregor beats Cerrone as the betting odds suggest he will, a fight against Masvidal could soon become a reality.

How excited would you be to see a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal?