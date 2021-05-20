Dana White says the UFC will be “ready” for Kayla Harrison when her PFL contract is up

UFC president Dana White says that the UFC will be “ready” for lightweight standout Kayla Harrison when her PFL contract is officially up.

Harrison is currently in the PFL, where she is the defending lightweight champion. She is part of the promotion’s third season and is already well on her way to winning another $1 million dollars after smashing Mariana Morais in her first outing this year. Harrison’s contract is up later this year and there have been whispers that she could test free agency once that happens. It’s possible that Bellator could be interested in having her fight Cris Cyborg, but Harrison has made it clear that her goal is to ultimately join the UFC roster.

Recently, White suggested that Harrison might not be ready for the UFC just yet. But it appears as though he’s had a bit of a change of heart. Speaking to Big Night Breaks, White said that he is interested in Harrison once her contract is up with PFL. At this moment, Harrison is a PFL fighter and White can’t comment much, but clearly, he is interested.

“Yeah, yeah. Listen, I know her contract’s up soon. I don’t know if she’s ready to come over here yet, or her people feel she’s ready to come over here yet. But when she is, we’re ready,” White said.

Harrison has been absolutely killing it in PFL as a lightweight but if she did join the UFC she would likely have to fight in the featherweight division, where she does have one previous fight for Invicta FC. Overall she is one of the most talented women’s fighters in MMA that is currently not on the UFC roster, so it’s not a surprise to see White more interested in her.

