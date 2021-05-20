Cris Cyborg open to fighting Kayla Harrison at lightweight

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she is open to fighting PFL standout Kayla Harrison in a lightweight bout.

Cyborg takes on Leslie Smith in a rematch that headlines this Friday’s Bellator 259 card. Since joining Bellator in 2020, Cyborg has defeated Julia Budd and Arlene Blencowe as she once again shows the MMA world that she is still one of the best in the world. In Bellator, the promotion does have a featherweight division but is quickly running out of challengers for the champion. That’s why there have been some suggestions that Bellator could possibly take a run at Harrison once she becomes a free agent after this third PFL season.

A Cyborg vs. Harrison fight would be one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA, and Cyborg is open to it if there’s a chance it can be made. Cyborg knows that Harrison is under contract with PFL right now, but if there is a chance this fight can be made a year from now, Cyborg is open to fighting Harrison in the lightweight division (via AG Fight).

“Most people want to fight me. Everyone who is just starting out wants to fight whoever is at the top. If it happens, it will be a great fight. I believe it can be in her category, in the lightweight division. One of the things I like to do is to increase the opportunity to have more divisions for women, to give support to the lightweight ones, for the girls who fight in this weight. The result is in God’s hands. I go there, do my best, and train. If she says she is ready, I don’t like to talk much. I like to go there, fight and do my best,” Cyborg said.

