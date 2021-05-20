Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury trade verbal jabs after proposed superfight falls through

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have gone back and forth at one another on social media after their superfight seemingly fell through.

For months now fans have been waiting for an official announcement regarding Joshua vs Fury, a fight that has been years in the making. It’d be the biggest heavyweight boxing bout of this generation and the biggest of all time in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, after a court of arbitration ruled Fury must face Deontay Wilder in a third fight instead, plans for Joshua and Fury to square off in August seem to have fallen apart.

In response to that, the two men have decided to trade jabs with each other over Twitter.

.@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

@anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! 🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/NbCvwn6YfN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 19, 2021

not going in to the details on line!

you’ll slap me about will you dosser please come and try Bum, i’m waiting… Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365. Ready. i’ll smoke wilder first then you will get yours aswell. #GK https://t.co/Led1X54PhS — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 19, 2021

Anthony Joshua on the situation with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury… pic.twitter.com/QCp5SR6fSb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2021

While the Wilder plans may now throw a spanner into the works, the overwhelming hope – and expectation – is that these two men will finally clash at some point in the future. It may not be this year but so long as Fury can get past Wilder, it’s a fight that’s just too big not to make.

Some fans hope this delay will now mean the fight won’t take place in Saudi Arabia but will go down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. That’s an optimistic point of view considering the money that’s going to be involved here but when we look back on this saga in 20 years time, the majority will want to say they saw it happen on British soil.

As for Wilder, it’ll be interesting to see whether he pushes for this fight to happen or if he instead opts to go down the route of asking for money to step aside.

