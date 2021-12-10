Dana White says Sean O’Malley isn’t ready to be fast tracked like Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s not ready. You guys want me to throw him to the wolves”

UFC president Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t believe Sean O’Malley is ready to be fast-tracked in the same way as Khamzat Chimaev.

This Saturday night at UFC 269, Sean O’Malley will attempt to add another highlight to his reel when he squares off against Raulian Paiva. While many are excited to see him get back inside the Octagon, others wonder whether or not it’s time for him to take a step up in competition. After all, he’s now seven fights into his UFC career with his most notable opponent being Marlon “Chito” Vera – the man who finished him inside one round.

Some feel like he could easily head on the same trajectory as Khamzat Chimaev, a man who is being discussed as a potential welterweight title contender after just four UFC fights. Dana White, however, sees things differently.

“It has nothing to do with his contract. I mean, he’s not ready. You guys wanna throw him to the wolves. You don’t move somebody that fast, unless they’re Khamzat Chimaev. Khamzat is a guy you feel comfortable moving that fast. I mean, O’Malley just lost a couple fights ago. Talking about bigger fights and all that s***, this is a tough fight for him on Saturday night.

“In his last fight he looked incredible, he put on a clinic. I think because O’Malley’s so popular and whatever, you’re always gonna have the critics that give this kid s***. He’s a tough kid, he’s fun, he’s exciting to watch, but he’s making his way, you know, the way you’re supposed to. You don’t just turn O’Malley around and throw him against killers. That’s not how it works.”

