Sean O’Malley says he’s not interested in fighting on the same UFC card as Sean Strickland: “He kind of seems like a f*cking freak and psychopath”

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has said that he wouldn’t feel good about fighting on the same UFC card as Sean Strickland.

Over the course of the last twelve months we’ve seen Sean Strickland emerge as a real contender of note in the middleweight division. With five straight wins and victories over Brendan Allen, Krzysztof Jotko and Uriah Hall to his name, it’s expected that Strickland will get a major opponent in 2022 after his scheduled bout with Luke Rockhold fell through.

However, away from the cage, Strickland has made waves for admissions about his neo-Nazi past as well as “fantasies” he’s had about killing someone.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, wasn’t afraid to talk about it when the topic came up on his podcast.

“Oh, I can’t get on the Sean Strickland card. I am scared that he might f*****g murder me. Like actually, I probably would not want to be around that dude. He kind of seems like a f*****g freak and psychopath. Like if he had a chance to kill someone, he probably would do it. So it’s like I wouldn’t even want to fight on that motherf****r’s card. He’d be like: ‘I cannot have two Seans on this card’ [robotic voice],” O’Malley joked.

Quotes via Sportskeeda

While it’s all well and good joking about it, plenty of fans have voiced their concerns about Sean Strickland and some of his remarks. One camp believes he’s just playing it up as part of his persona, whereas others genuinely believe he has these thoughts – and some just want to see the guy fight.

What do you think of Sean O’Malley’s comments regarding Sean Strickland? Do you think he genuinely has these thoughts or do you think it’s an exaggeration as part of a bigger act? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!