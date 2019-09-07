Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts following submission win over Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov put his undefeated record to the test against interim lightweight title holder Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242.

The lightweight machine, Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA), has been spearheading his way through the division. He has dismantled even the most respected opponents including Rafael Dos Anjos and Michael Johnson. In his last fight, ‘The Eagle’ submitted Conor McGregor in their highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 229.

Due to his post-fight action at the October 2018 event, Khabib Nurmagomedov was subsequently forced out of action for almost a year out leading up to UFC 242.

During that time, Dustin Poirier became the promotions interim lightweight champion by defeating Max Holloway by decision in the main event of UFC 236.

‘The Diamond’ entered UFC 242 on a four-fight win streak, which included TKO victories over Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez.

Unfortunately for Poirier fans, Dustin’s recent momentum was not enough to carry him to handing Khabib Nurmagomedov his first career loss.

Instead, the Russian standout was able to utilize his wrestling to dominate Poirier on route to a third round submission victory.

The Dagestani fighter commented on his win following the conclusion of tonight’s event.

“Why I wear this t-shirt? Because I know Dustin do a lot of charity stuff. Guys make sure, I’m going to sell this t-shirt. All of this money I’m going to send to Dustin Poirier.” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is what I want, you know. Why we have so much respect between us before the fight? Then my last fight, with this bullsh*t guy, I have a lot of crazy stuff. But, I want to forget everything. We show really what is this MMA. MMA number one thing is respect. When you come to gym, first thing your coach and everybody trains you, you have to respect him, you to respect teammates, coaches and you to keep clean your gym. Everything is about respect. MMA is not about trash talk. You know this is what we show. Dustin Poirier is great.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019