Dana White rips judge Chris Lee for his scoring of recent UFC fights

UFC president Dana White ripped MMA judge Chris Lee for his highly-scrutinized scorecards during his recent judging assignments.

Lee had been involved in two highly-controversial split decision dissents in the last few weeks. At UFC Vegas 16 this past Saturday, Lee was the lone judge to score a light heavyweight bout between Roman Dolidze and John Allan in favor of Allan, for who he scored the fight 29-28. The other two judges scored it 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of Dolidze. According to MMADecisions.com, all 19 media paneled on the fight scored it for Dolidze. BJPenn.com scored the bout 30-27 for Dolidze. White also thought he won.

30-27 Roman Dolidze on my scorecard. Strong performance once again from the Georgian. Didn’t get the finish but showed off a more complete skillset overall. #UFCVegas16 @bjpenndotcom @MMADecisions — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 6, 2020

Somehow, Lee found a way to give Allan two rounds and score the fight in his favor. Lee did the same thing a few weeks ago when Rafael dos Anjos fought Paul Felder. That was another fight that was clear in the favor of one fighter, as all 20 media paneled scored the bout in favor of dos Anjos, as did the other two judges. However, Lee found a way to score the bout 48-47 in favor of Felder. Between the Allan and Felder scorecards, Lee is quickly finding himself labeled as one of the worst judges in mixed martial arts by fans.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 16, White was asked about Lee’s scorecards and the UFC president didn’t hold back giving his thoughts on Lee’s recent judging.

Dana White on Chris Lee: "I don't know how that guy could score that fight that way." White says a girl who he went to kindergarten with, who's now a 51 year old teacher, didn't get how the judge possibly scored the fight that way. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 6, 2020

While White can try and lobby the Nevada State Athletic Commission to remove or re-train Lee as a judge, it’s ultimately up to the commission to make the move and can him.

Do you think Dana White is right about MMA judge Chris Lee?