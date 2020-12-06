Henry Cejudo shares video with Dana White: “This is what I would do to your rent-a-champs”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo sent UFC president Dana White a message saying he will embarrass the promotion’s champions.

Cejudo was at the top of his game when he abruptly retired from the sport and vacated the UFC bantamweight title following a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May. Since then, Cejudo has taken his trolling game on social media to a whole other level. “The Messenger” is on Twitter and Instagram seemingly every day taking champs at several of the UFC’s champions including Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski. Of all of his rivals, it seems like Cejudo would like to get his hands on Volkanovski the most.

Taking to his Twitter this weekend, Cejudo sent White a message with a funny ‘combat sports’ video attached to it, suggesting he would do the same thing to Volkanovski.

Yo @danawhite I just want to give you a quick taste of what I would do to your #Rentachamps at 125, 135, and especially that overgrown midget at 145 @alexvolkanovski #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/nqcXUH278a — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 5, 2020

Cejudo was in the prime of his career when he decided to step away from the Octagon and take a break from fighting. At age 33, Cejudo is still relatively young and he should have no problem returning to the sport in 2021 and fighting for a belt if that’s what he wants. Although other fighters have emerged as new contenders during Cejudo’s six months away from the fight game, his big name and his resume speak for itself.

If Cejudo does return in 2021, it seems like he has his sights set on Volkanovski as he looks to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. With Brian Ortega emerging as the No. 1 contender in the UFC featherweight division it stands to figure he would be first in line to fight for the belt. But Cejudo probably isn’t too far behind him.

Do you think that Henry Cejudo will fight in 2021?