Marvin Vettori responds to Israel Adesanya’s claim that they will never fight again

Marvin Vettori responded to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s bold claim that they will never fight again inside the Octagon.

Vettori defeated Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 for the biggest win of his career to date. Vettori should take over Hermansson’s old spot at No. 4 in the rankings following the victory, which is the Italian’s fourth straight win in a row. It puts Vettori just a few spots behind Adesanya in the UFC middleweight title ranks. Another win or two and Vettori could get a title shot.

A few months ago, Adesanya suggested that Vettori would never get a rematch against him. Prior to this win over Hermansson, it would have been hard to see it happening. But after Vettori won “Fight of the Night” for the brilliant win over Hermansson, you can’t ignore him any longer. Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 16, Vettori said that he will get his rematch with the champion Adesanya before it’s all said and done.

Marvin Vettori says Israel Adesanya is full of sh** and he knows his true colors #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/L9CxeECEzH — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 6, 2020

“He said, ‘I don’t think I will see Marvin ever again. He will never make it to the title.’ Guess what, motherf*cker? I’m here. He thinks he has it all figured out. He has nothing figured out. I know his true colors. I know his true colors. I met him a few times. I’ve fought him. I know his true colors. I want that fight,” Vettori said.

Adesanya is currently set to move up to the UFC light heavyweight division and challenge new champion Jan Blachowicz in early 2021. In the meantime, a number of middleweights including Vettori will continue to build their resumes in order to prove to Adesanya that they are worthy of fighting him. After beating Hermansson, Vettori is certainly close. One or two more wins and it will be hard for the UFC to say no to him.

Do you think we will one day see the rematch between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya?