Dan Hooker gives prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung title fight: “Zombie’s getting knocked out”

Dan Hooker has given his prediction for next month’s Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung title bout. The UFC featherweight believes that his teammate will win the fight in highlight-reel fashion.

‘The Hangman’ is set to return to featherweight this weekend against Arnold Allen. The bout will be the first at 145-pounds for Hooker since 2017. Following a loss to Jason Knight, he decided to move up to lightweight where he became one of the best 155-pound fighters on the planet. However, he’s since decided to move back following a loss to Islam Makhachev last year.

With his return coming this weekend, Hooker is jumping into a division with his teammate Alexander Volkanovski. While he was up at 155-pounds, his friend was running roughshod over the featherweight division. ‘The Great’ is now the current reigning UFC featherweight champion and has been since his defeat over Max Holloway in 2019.

Ahead of his fight against Allen, Hooker has noted that he’ll deal with a possible fight with Volkanovski when he has to. Both men would need to win their upcoming fights for a proposed teammate bout to actually occur. However, according to Hooker’s prediction for UFC 273’s main event, we’ll be one step closer to that bout after next month.

UFC 273 is set to be the stage for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung. When asked about the fight at UFC London media day, Hooker revealed that he doesn’t think the fight will be very close. He picked his teammate to win via knockout, his reasoning being that Jung gets hit too much.

“Yeah, I just think the Korean Zombie [Chan Sung Jung] gets hit too much. He gets hit way too much. Plus, [Alexander Volkanovski] hits hard. You put two and two together, Korean Zombie’s getting knocked out.”

Do you agree with Dan Hooker’s prediction for next month’s UFC 273 main event?