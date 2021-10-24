Fedor Emelianenko issues statement following KO win over Tim Johnson at Bellator 269

Bellator heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko issued a statement following his first-round KO win over Tim Johnson at Bellator 269.

Emelianenko hadn’t fought since a knockout win over Quinton Jackson in December 2019. However, it looked like the ring rust was not an issue at all as Emelianenko went into the ring and knocked Johnson out in the first round in a devastating fashion. It was an incredible performance by Emelianenko, who at age 45 continues to defy Father Time. He still appears to have plenty of gas left in his tank despite being one of the oldest heavyweights in the sport as he pulled off yet another incredible finish in his MMA career.

Taking to his social media following Bellator 269, Emelianenko reacted to his latest victory and the wins by all of the fighters on his team. Check out what Emelianenko said below.

I want to thank everyone who supported me and our team! Kirill Sidelnikov, Anatoly Tokov, Nikita Mikhailov showed beautiful and confident fights! Russian sambo wrestlers once again showed their skills. I am very happy for the guys and FedorTeam! Thank God for everything!

Emelianenko has said this fight with Johnson could have been the last fight of his storied MMA career, but after knocking Johnson out so quickly, there is certainly a good chance that he fights again. Indeed, Bellator president Scott Coker said following the fight that he plans on giving the legend a few weeks off to relax before speaking to him again. As far as Coker goes, he believes that Emelianenko still has a few more good fights left in him, so we will see what happens as far as a comeback goes. But for now, anyways, Emelianenko looked amazing once again with the big knockout over Johnson.

