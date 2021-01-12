Dana White reveals getting lone loss removed from Jon Jones’ record is “not looking good”

UFC president, Dana White has revealed he is having a hard time getting the lone loss removed from Jon Jones’ record.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has never truly lost, as his only loss on his record came in his 10th fight as he was disqualified due to illegal elbows. However, it was a controversial DQ and since the event, White has made it clear he wanted to get the loss overturned to a no-contest.

“The guy’s never lost a fight ever. That one loss on his record, we’re trying to get that overturned,” White had said to the media. “It was at a time and a place in the Nevada State Athletic Commission when it was at its worst. It was the weakest commission ever in the history of Nevada, and the referee that reffed that fight shouldn’t have even been in there, and he disqualified Jon, which shouldn’t have happened either. So, hopefully, we can get that done.”

Now, however, Dana White isn’t as optimistic that the Nevada State Athletic Commission will overturn the result.

“I’ve battled hard to try and get that one taken off the back of his record which is almost impossible to do. Which is insane, it is crazy that that thing doesn’t go away,” White said to ESPN. “At the time, the Nevada State Athletic Commission was at it’s weakest, the guy who was running it was weak, the people who were involved were weak. Everybody was weak at the time. You should be able to look back and say okay let’s make this right. So far no good, I have really worked hard to try and get that 1 taken off his record. But, it is not looking good.”

Jon Jones does not have his next fight booked but it is expected he will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 later this year.

Do you think the loss should be removed from Jon Jones’ record?