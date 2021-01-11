Max Holloway sends a warning to Calvin Kattar for saying he’s the better striker: “Come find out”

Max Holloway doesn’t buy all the talk that Calvin Kattar is the best striker in the featherweight division.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 7, Holloway is set to return to the Octagon against rising contender, Calvin Kattar, which should be a phenomenal fight. Both men are elite strikers, with many saying Kattar has the best boxing at featherweight. However, for Holloway, he believes he is still the guy at 145-pounds and is still the best striker in the division.

“I believe in my heart and soul I was put on this Earth not to only fight but strike,” Holloway said on a UFC preview video. “So, if he believes he is one of the best strikers in the world, come find out, we’ll see… I am not just another man in the way, I am the man, so come get it. I can’t wait.”

Max Holloway is coming off back-to-back losses to Alex Volkanovski to lose his featherweight title. However, in the rematch, many believe the Hawaiian did enough to win the fight to reclaim his belt.

Despite losing three of his last four, Holloway is still one of the best featherweights on the planet. The Hawaiian also holds notable wins over Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, and Ricardo Lamas.

Calvin Kattar, meanwhile, went 2-0 in 2020 with a KO win over Jeremy Stephens in May. He then followed that up with a five-round decision win over Dan Ige on Fight Island in July. During his run up the featherweight ranks, “The Boston Finisher” also has stoppage wins over Lamas, Shane Burgos, and Chris Fishgold, as well as a decision win over Andre Fili.

This fight is a crucial one for the state of the featherweight division. If Max Holloway is going to become the featherweight champion again, he will need to beat Calvin Kattar. On the other hand, if Kattar wins, it is likely he will earn a title shot.

Who do you think is the better striker, Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar?