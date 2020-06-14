Dana White responds to fans criticizing last night’s UFC on ESPN 10 fight card

UFC president Dana White responded to fans who criticized last night’s UFC on ESPN 10 card, which didn’t feature many big names or ranked fighters on it.

White and the UFC were heavily criticized for the lineup for last night’s card, which featured a main event between women’s flyweights Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. Eye, Calvillo, and men’s Jordan Espinosa were the only fighters on the card with a ranking beside their name, which led man fans and media to criticize the card as being weak and lacking depth.

Despite the lineup having little star value, it turned out to be a really fun card, one that featured five finishes including three knockouts in under a minute on the early prelims. White often says you can’t judge a fight card until after it’s done, and he was singing a similar tune after UFC on ESPN 10 concluded on Saturday.

Check out what White told the media about the card once it was all said and done.

Dana White says no cards suck and if you are a fight fan you watch all the fights #UFCVegas2 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 14, 2020

It will definitely be interesting to hear how fans respond to White’s comments. On one hand, White is the president of the UFC so, of course, he is defending the promotion for the card it put together despite many fans and media criticizing it. White and the matchmakers are always hopeful the cards they put together are going to be fun to watch for the fans.

On the other hand, even though the fights turned out to be pretty fun, some fans are still not going to be happy with White’s comments because they could feel these cards without ranked fighters could become the norm.

Do you agree with Dana White that real fans watch all the fights?