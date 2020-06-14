Pros react after Cynthia Calvillo defeats Jessica Eye at UFC on ESPN 10

A key women’s strawweight bout featuring Jessica Eye taking on Cynthia Calvillo headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 event in Las Vegas.

Eye (15-7 MMA) had missed weight for tonight’s headliner and was thus forced to forfeit a portion of her fight purse to Calvillo. The miss marked the second straight contest that Jessica Eye has failed to make the flyweight limit.

‘Evil Eye’ was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. That win was preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko, who destroyed Jessica with a nasty head kick.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC event in Washington where she fought to a majority draw with Marina Rodriguez. Prior to that, the 32-year-old was riding a two-fight win streak, which included a submission win over Poliana Botelho.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 main event proved to be a one side affair. Cynthia Calvillo was able to get the better of Jessica Eye for the majority of the five round affair and thus was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 10 Result: Cynthia Calvillo def. Jessica Eye by decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Calvillo defeating Eye below:

Hey ladies !!! Ladies main event . Let’s go ! #UFCVegas2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 14, 2020

Nice takedown! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 14, 2020

Let’s go Jessica dig deep — Randa Markos (@randamma) June 14, 2020

Oh shiiiiiit @blondefighter wants @cyn_calvillo sounds like the matchup to me 🙌🏽 #UFCVegas — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 14, 2020

Eye looked like she had a broken nose going into the fight — Randa Markos (@randamma) June 14, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 13, 2020