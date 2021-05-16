Dana White responds to accusations that he prevented Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya in Triller

UFC president Dana White responded to the accusations that he prevented Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya in Triller.

It was alleged his week that White blocked Triller promoter Ryan Kavanaugh from signing St-Pierre to fight in a boxing match against de la Hoya for Triller. Though GSP is retired, he is still under UFC contract and White apparently exercised his right to block the fight. Speaking to the media following UFC 262, White went on an epic rant against Triller.

“Oh my god. Don’t even ask me about these idiots. Who gives a sh*t. Does anybody give a sh*t? I don’t give a shit what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks? I don’t even take their calls. This idiot calls me every day, texts me every day. ‘Please answer my call, please talk to me, why won’t you talk to me?’ Cause I don’t give a f*ck about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go do whatever it is you’re doing. Knock yourself out, I could care less. I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots. They can do their thing. Do you thing. Stop talking about me. What do you give a sh*t what I’m doing? Do your thing,” White said.

“I get it, but yeah, get out of here. What are you doing? I don’t even know what you’re doing. What is this thing you’re trying to do, what is thing you’re trying to build, what are you doing? And what do I have to do with it? What do I have to do with it or my guys? What are you doing, are you starting an MMA organization? And then you got Oscar, this f*cking idiot again in the car that night. ‘Come with us and make more money than you’ve ever made in your life.’ We heard that before. Chuck Liddell’s here tonight, grab him, ask him if he made more money than he ever made in his whole life when he went with Oscar de la Hoya. But you guys keep asking me about these idiots, you guys know they’re a f*cking jokes, but you keep asking me about them when you know they’re a joke. You know this is bullsh*t and you know they’re all full of sh*t. But this is what you want, you want me to do this. I tried not to do it, and I can’t help myself. But I don’t care what they’re doing. Go, f*cking go away, go do what you’re doing. Stop texting me, stop calling me, and stop asking the media to ask me things. Beat it. Get lost.”

