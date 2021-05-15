Dana White and the UFC block Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya

Dana White and the UFC prevented a boxing match between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya from coming to fruition according to Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh.

St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts shortly after dethroning Michael Bisping for the promotions middleweight title in November of 2017. Despite having not competed in over three and half years, ‘GSP’ still needs permission from the UFC to fight with other promotions.

According to Ryan Kavanaugh, Dana White and company axed a potential boxing match between combat sports icons Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya.

“Dana White and the UFC just blocked Georges St-Pierre from fighting Oscar De La Hoya. It is a big payday for GSP and both he and Oscar’s dream to fight each other. Dana would rather hold back those who put the UFC where it is and why? Snoop Dogg, Jake Paul, Mario Lopez, Teofimo Lopez, Kevin Iole. I’ve tried to call and text Dana at least 5 times to make it work for both parties not even the courtesy of a return call. And he’s trying to get Jake Paul to fight for the UFC now? Making him offers? Just hurting his own people and chasing ours.” – Kavanaugh wrote on Instagram.

Oscar De La Hoya (39-6) has not competed since 2008 where he suffered a loss to fellow boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. With that said, the 48-year-old looks to be in solid form ahead of his proposed comeback.

In addition to ruffling the feathers of Triller and Ryan Kavanaugh, Dana White also likely struck a nerve with Jon Jones today.

The brash UFC boss recently announced that Stipe Miocic, not ‘Bones’, would be fighting the winner of Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou 2, which is slated to take place later this summer.

Are you surprised the UFC prevented Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!