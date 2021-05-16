Video | Fights were happening inside and outside of the Octagon at UFC 262

Fights were happening inside and outside the Octagon at UFC 262 as a number of fans got into a brawl in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC 262 was the first time that fans have been at a UFC event in Texas since last February at UFC 247, and for some of these fans, they felt like they were part of the action themselves. At one point in the night during the Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata featherweight bout, there was a fight that broke out in the audience, which the UFC color commentators recognized. Check out footage of the fight between the fans below.

Fights in the crowd are unfortunately a very common problem at combat sports events, so it’s no surprise at all to see this happen. Fans haven’t been at sporting events in a long time, and when they are watching people in the Octagon beat each other up while also drinking alcohol in the audience and watching the show, some people respond with violence as we see in this video above. Based on the video we see above, it doesn’t look like anyone was seriously injured in the melee, though there were clearly some hard strikes thrown.

Either way, even though this incident isn’t the greatest look, it’s still positive that fans are now allowed back at the fights. The two UFC events that have featured fans in the past month, UFC 261 in Jacksonville and UFC 262 in Houston, were both absolutely phenomenal events made all the better by the fans in the crowd going crazy and cheering for everything. The sport is better with fans in the audience. However, it probably isn’t worth getting into a fight in the crowd, especially since you might be kicked out of the arena and miss the rest of the UFC fights that are actually going on inside of the Octagon.