Dana White responds after Colby Covington warns against putting the belt on his waist at UFC 245

Earlier this week Colby Covington issued a warning to UFC President Dana White about wrapping the belt around his waist at UFC 245.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion, Covington, will challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotion undisputed welterweight title at this December’s blockbuster pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Recently, Colby Covington spoke in an interview where he suggested that he would “smack Dana in the head with his belt” if the UFC boss attempted to wrap the title around his waist at UFC 245.

“I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

Tonight Dana White responded to Colby Covington’s bold claims (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

Dana White calls Colby Covington "a big mouthed f*cking idiot" and when asked about Covington's comments that he'll smack Dana in the head with his belt if he tries to put it around his waist, White says "good luck with that". — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2019

Colby Covington is coming off a dominant decision victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler at August’s UFC Newark event.

Prior to that, ‘Chaos’ had captured the promotions interim welterweight title by defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in Chicago.

Dana White later stripped Covington of that title, this after Colby was unable to compete against then-champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in September of 2018.

