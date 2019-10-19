Chris Weidman reacts following KO loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman moved up to light heavyweight to challenge undefeated contender Dominick Reyes in tonight’s UFC Boson main event.

Weidman (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s event headliner looking to rebound this after suffering a knockout loss to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in his most recent effort at UFC 230.

Unfortunately for ‘The All American’, the move up to 205-pounds did not go as planned.

After a decent opening minute, in which Chris Weidman was able to take Dominick Reyes to the canvas, things quickly went wrong when the undefeated contender got back to his feet.

Reyes was able to drop Weidman with a massive punch and then quickly pounced on the former middleweight kingpin with hammer fists.

Those ground and pound strikes eventually put Weidman out cold, prompting the referee to mercifully step in and stop the contest.

The loss marked Weidman’s fifth in his past six fights, with all of those losses coming by way of knockout.

In addition to tonight’s loss to Dominick Reyes, Chris Weidman has also suffered knockout defeats to Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Gegard Mousasi and Luke Rockhold during his recent rough stretch.

Weidman’s lone win in his last six fights came against Kelvin Gastelum in 2017, who he submitted at UFC Uniondale.

Following tonight’s disappointing outcome, Chris Weidman’s spoke with UFC commentator Jon Anik (via ESPN).

“This is the game we play. I’ll be back better.”@ChrisWeidman is down, but not out #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/UdRPOyp8s8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 19, 2019

“Well props to Dom Reyes. Thanks you guys, to everyone for coming out. Everyone that came here to support me I apologize I didn’t get the W. It’s the game we play. I’ll be back better. God is good, even in this adversity. He’s good. All good.”

Who would you like to see former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman fight next following tonight’s KO loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 19, 2019