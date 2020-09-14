Video | Donald Trump praises UFC’s White, Covington, Cejudo and Gaethje

UFC President Dana White recently attended a Donald Trump campaign rally, along with UFC stars Colby Covington, Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje.

During his speech, Trump sang the praises of White, who he has long considered a friend, and also gave some shoutouts to Covington, Cejudo and Gaethje.

See what the US President had to say about these UFC stars below (transcripts via Bloody Elbow):

Donald Trump on Dana White

“I gave [White and the UFC] a place a long time ago,” Trump said about letting the UFC promote events out of one of his venues many years ago. “All I know, is just like we have outside, we had lines. I was like ‘what the hell is going on here, Dana? This place is packed!’ We were packed, we had thousands of people.

“I was so nice, I said ‘let’s do it again, Dana.’ We did it again, and again, and again, and it became the UFC,” Trump added. “And he sold it, and had a big chunk of it, and he got four billion dollars — what he sold it, four billion! That’s not too bad, Dana!

“He’s an incredible guy, and he also loves his fighters. He wants to take care of his fighters, and he brought some of them, among the best.”

Donald Trump on Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje

“Another great champion, Henry Cejudo,” Trump said of Cejudo, who previously held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles. “One of the best in the world. “You won the champion twice, right Henry? He won it twice. Don’t mess with him.”

“[Gaethje has] a tremendous fight coming up against the number one rated pound-for-pound fighter,” Trump, added, shifting his attention to Gaethje’s UFC 254 fight with undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “We’re going to be watching. It’s right before the election, but we’re going to be watching it, okay? I’ll be watching. You better believe it. It’s going to be an incredible fight.”

Donald Trump on Colby Covington

“He used to walk into that ring—he still does—and he’s as good as there is in the world,” Trump said of Covington, before praising the welterweight for wearing a MAGA hat. “No. 1 in the world. You don’t want to pick a fight with him at a bar.”

