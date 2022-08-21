Dana White reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s unanimous decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “I don’t think Merab did himself a lot of favors tonight”

UFC President Dana White is not impressed by Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 278.

Merab had the biggest fight of his pro MMA career thus far on August 20. He went one-on-one with future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo. Dvalishvili was the number six-ranked UFC bantamweight, while Aldo held the number three spot.

Merab’s grappling proved to be the difference maker as Aldo couldn’t get anything going in the uneventful fight. Merab won via unanimous decision.

Following UFC 278, Dana White made it clear that he doesn’t exactly hold Merab’s performance in high regard (via Helen Yee).

“I don’t think Merab did himself a lot of favors tonight.”

It’s likely that Dana was also none too pleased with Merab’s post-fight speech. If there’s one big pet peeve of Dana, it’s fighters not wanting to fight each other because they’re friends.

When speaking to Joe Rogan, Merab made it clear that he will never fight current UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.

Dvalishvili has long had this stance and back in 2021, he told MMAJunkie that the fight isn’t going to happen.

“We are good friends and we’re not going to fight each other. Aljo is champion. I believe he will defend his belt and he will be a champion for a long time. I have to win a couple more fights to fight for the title, but we will figure something out (if I get there). But one thing is for sure: We’re never going to fight. Me and Aljo, we’re never going to fight each other.”

Sterling also confirmed on his Twitter account that fans will never see him share the Octagon with Merab.

“After Merab’s next win, I will probably have to move up, to allow him his chance that he earned, to make history for Georgia to win a world title. We will figure it out.”