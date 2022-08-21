Paulo Costa responds to Jake Paul after ‘The Problem Child’ criticized his performance at UFC 278

Paulo Costa has offered a response to Jake Paul.

Costa went to war with Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278. The action was held inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 20. Fans ended up witnessing Rockhold’s final pro MMA fight.

Rockhold’s chin held up throughout the fight and he had his moments but the decision was never in doubt. Costa was simply the fresher fighter of the two despite his own troubles with the high altitude.

“Borrachinha” emerged victorious via unanimous decision and Rockhold announced his retirement in an emotional post-fight speech.

One non-MMA fighter who was chirping on social media after the fight was Jake Paul. The social media star ripped the performances of Rockhold and Costa on Twitter.

Bruhhhh lol Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing This a glorified street fight Both ez money. #UFC278 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

During the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, Paulo Costa responded to Paul’s comments and expressed doubt that the 5-0 boxer wants any part of him (via MMAJunkie).

“If this is the last one, Jake Paul is very welcome to send an offer or a contract and we can do this boxing fight. I don’t know if he wants this blood, you know? I think he wants to fight wrestlers or something like that, I think.”

Jake has been known to ruffle the feathers of established MMA fighters and boxers, so this comment should come as no surprise.

More recently, Paul took aim at Kamaru Usman following an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast.

“Basically, he fought Tyron Woodley for 25 minutes in the octagon and didn’t do a thing to harm Tyron. It was a boring fight, couldn’t hurt Tyron with his punches. Yet, I go in there, less than a year later, and knockout Tyron Woodley. But Kamaru Usman is going around saying ‘it would be easy if I box Jake Paul’.”

Jake Paul continued, “So, Kamaru, let’s do it then. I did better than you did against Tyron Woodley, that’s an easy comparison right there. You can sit there and talk all you want, but at the end of the day, you know it’s a money fight… If it was an easy fight, why wouldn’t you take the bag?”