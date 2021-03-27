Dana White reacts to Justin Gaethje’s recent frustrations: “Gaethje couldn’t be in a better position”

Dana White has shared his thoughts on the recent frustrations vented by former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-3 MMA) was expecting to make his Octagon return at May’s UFC 262 event, this for a top contender fight with Michael Chandler. However, after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his official retirement from fighting, the promotion decided to book Chandler in a vacant lightweight title fight opposite Charles Oliveira.

“Who knows, man. I can’t talk about it a lot right now. I’m sure me talking about it is the reason I’m here in the past. Who knows? Maybe I p*ssed someone off, I don’t know. All I know is since I was 12, 13 years old, I listened to Dana White do his interviews and explain what he wanted in a fighter, and I’m that motherf*cker,” Gaethje said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“If I get disrespected, it’s gonna be hurtful because I really bought into what that man talked about. So yeah, it’ll hurt because I feel like I’m a company man from Day 1. I don’t ever wanna go anywhere else, I don’t ever want to fight anywhere else. But my principles are the most important thing to me, so we’ll see what happens.”

During today’s UFC 260 pre-fight press conference, Dana White was asked what he thoughts of the recent comments made by Justin Gaethje.

“He fits very well in all this,” White said on Gaethje and the lightweight title picture. “After this plays out, he’s probably next in line. It depends on what happens with Dustin and Conor.”

Dana White continued:

“You know how that is. Timing is everything when these fights happen, how much damage did the guy who won take and what kind of personal sh*t does he have going on,” White said. “You know all that stuff factors into when the next fight would be, but Justin Gaethje couldn’t be in a better position.”

‘The Highlight’ has not competed since suffering a submission loss to the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 254 this past October.

