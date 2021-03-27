Ben Askren explains why Usman vs. Covington 2 makes a lot more sense compared to the current UFC 261 main event

Ben Askren believes a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington makes a lot more sense when compared to the current UFC 261 main event.

The promotions reigning welterweight kingpin, Usman, is set to collide with Jorge Masvidal for a second time on April 24 exclusively on pay-per-view.

The pair initially met at UFC 251, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ emerging victorious by way of a dominant unanimous decision. However, due to the fact that ‘Gamebred’ took the first fight on just days notice, Dana White and company decided that a rematch was warranted to headline UFC 261.

While many fans are excited for next month’s ‘Usman vs. Masvidal 2’ fight, Ben Askren believes the UFC made a mistake with the booking.

As seen in the video below with MMA journalist Helen Yee, ‘Funky’ believes that Colby Covington is far more deserving of a rematch with Kamaru Usman when comparted to Jorge Masvidal.

Ben Askren explains why he thinks @ColbyCovMMA vs Kamaru Usman rematch makes a lot more sense than Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman 2. #Triller #UFC261 Watch full interview with @Benaskren here —> https://t.co/hUybKtygyr pic.twitter.com/czRok91mF0 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 27, 2021

“To me, and well, according to the scorecards that was a 50-43 fight. Right? Jorge won no rounds. He won zero and he lost 10-8 in two of them. Then you had Colby versus Usman, which was 2-2 going into the fifth round. Colby ended up getting knocked out, but it was very competitive.” Ben Askren explained. “Colby has won a fight since then. Jorge has not, right? And so it’s like, well I mean obviously there could be some stuff behind the scenes that I am not seeing, because that’s not my job, that has maybe prevented Colby getting another shot. I mean nobody like Colby, so no fans are like ‘Oh shit we wanted Colby to get the shot’, because nobody actually likes him. But even me, who doesn’t like him, will say that (fight) probably makes a lot more sense.”

Ben Askren is currently preparing for his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul which is set to take place on April 17. Interestingly, Askren’s former opponent in Masvidal has teamed up with Paul ahead of the Triller Fight Club event.

Do you agree with Askren that Usman vs Covington 2 makes a lot more sense when compared to the recently announced UFC 261 headliner between Usman and Masvidal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!