Ben Askren reacts after Jorge Masvidal makes surprise appearance during Triller Fight Club press conference

Ben Askren was not impressed that his former opponent Jorge Masvidal decided to team up with Jake Paul at today’s Triller Fight Club press conference.

Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer, and Askren, a former MMA champion, are slated to meet in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17.

The outspoken combat sports athletes took center stage at today’s pre-fight press conference. Although the presser started off relatively routine, things quickly escalated after Jorge Masvidal made a surprise virtual appearance.

Jake Paul Facetimed ‘Gamebred’ during the Triller Fight Club press conference which resulted in Jorge taking a jab at Ben Askren by saying “he’s still alive?”.

Masvidal and Askren of course met on the main card of UFC 239, with the future BMF title holder emerging victorious by way of a flying knee knockout in just five seconds.

More recently it was revealed that ‘Gamebred’ is helping Jake Paul in his preparations for his fight with ‘Funky’.

The fact that Masvidal has teamed up with Paul clearly does not sit well with the former Bellator and ONE champion in Ben Askren (19-2 MMA).

The retired mixed martial artist took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction:

I think Jorge teaming up with Jake is sooooo cheesy. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 27, 2021

“I think Jorge teaming up with Jake is soooo cheesy.” Askren proclaimed.

‘Funky’ continued by suggesting that Jake Paul’s squad is “Soooo cringe”.

How much would another grown have to pay you be his cheerleader??? I think Jake’s squad is soooo cringe. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 27, 2021

“How much would another grown have to pay you be his cheerleader??? I think Jake’s squad is soooo cringe.” – Ben Askren concluded.

Jorge Masvidal is currently preparing for his second crack at reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. The pair first met at UFC 251, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision. However, due to the fact that ‘Gamebred’ took the first fight on just days notice, the promotion decided a rematch was in order to main event UFC 261.

