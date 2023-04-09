Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s brutal KO over Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Dana White shared his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s brutal KO over Alex Pereira at tonight’s UFC 287 post-fight press conference.

Pereira (7-2 MMA) and Adesanya (24-2 MMA) met for a second time (in MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s event in Miami, Florida. The pair had previously collided at UFC 281 in November of 2022, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘The Last Stylebender‘ via fifth-round TKO to claim the promotion‘s middleweight title.

The pair had also previously competed twice in kickboxing, with Alex Pereira winning both of those matchups, one of which was a devastating knockout.

Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch resulted in a thunderous knockout victory for Israel Adesanya. After appearing to get hurt with a low kick and then an Alex Pereira flurry in round two, ‘Stylebender’ unleashed a huge counter right hand that rocked ‘Poatan’. A second right sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

It was a sensation finish and one that had many, including Dana White, singing the praises of Israel Adesanya following the dramatic result.

The UFC boss dubbed ‘Izzy’ as being “fearless” and stated that he didn’t believe the notion that ‘Poatan’ was in Adesanya’s head ahead of tonight’s rematch.

“He’s special and different.” – White added.

As for Alex Pereira, the UFC President believes the next time fans see ‘Poatan’ fight it will be at 205lbs.

“I assume he moves up to light heavyweight.” – Dana White said of Pereira.

In addition to praising ‘The Last Stylebender’, the UFC President had nothing but good things to say about the city of Miami.

“It isn’t the same place it was twenty years ago,” White said of Miami. “It is one of the most powerful cities in all of America now.”

