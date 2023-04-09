UFC 287 Bonus Report: Israel Adesanya among four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Miami for tonight’s UFC 287 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2.

Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch resulted in a thunderous knockout victory for Israel Adesanya. After appearing to get hurt with a low kick and then an Alex Pereira flurry in round two, ‘Stylebender’ unleashed a huge counter right hand that rocked ‘Poatan’. A second right sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

The co-main event of UFC 287 featured a key welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. The bout proved to be a a solid back and forth affair. The opening round was a closely contested battle, but Gilbert Burns clearly got the better of Jorge Masvidal in round two. After a strong opening to round three, ‘Gamebred’ got caught with multiple big right hands from ‘Durinho’. Burns would add a late takedown to solidify the win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Kevlin Gastelum and Chris Curtis earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 287 featured prelim. Gastelum won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Israel Adesanya earned an extra $50k for his incredible second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira.

Performance of the night: Rob Font pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Adrian Yanez (see that here).

