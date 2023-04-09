Leon Edwards slams Jorge Masvidal for his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns: “Bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards took aim at Jorge Masvidal shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s fight card in Miami.

Masvidal (35-17 MMA) had squared off with Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 287 pay-per-view event. The bout marked Jorge’s first since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Colby Covington twelve months ago.

It was a high stakes affair with many believing that if Jorge Masvidal emerged victorious, he would ultimately receive the next welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards due to their storied history.

Unfortunately for ‘Gamebred’, ‘Durinho’ ultimately proved to be the better man this evening in Florida, walking away with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

While Jorge Masvidal put forth a strong effort, his failure to capitalize on a potential title shot left Leon Edwards with a sour taste in his mouth.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion took to Twitter with the following criticism of ‘Gamebred’ shortly after the conclusion of tonight’s event.

Fucking bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again. None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #kingLeon — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 9, 2023

“Fucking bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again. None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #kingLeon” – Edwards wrote.

After suffering his fourth straight defeat at the hands of ‘Durinho’, Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA in front of a supportive hometown crowd in Miami.

UFC President Dana White later reaffirmed that Colby Covington will be next for ‘Rocky’, this while approving Gilbert Burns’ request to serve as the backup fighter for the contest.

What do you think of Leon Edwards taking aim at Jorge Masvidal following tonight’s UFC 287 event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!