Dana White reacts to Glover Teixeira vs. Anthony Smith beatdown

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the violent beatdown Glover Teixeira unleashed on Anthony Smith in Wednesday’s UFC Jacksonville main event.

Teixeira brutalized Smith for the majority fight, causing a litany of injuries in the process — including a fractured orbital and multiple broken teeth. In the eyes of many fans, this lopsided fight went on for much longer than it should have, with referee Jason Herzog and Smith’s corner catching flack for their reluctance to stop the fight and spare the former light heavyweight title challenger from additional punishment.

Speaking to the media via video call post-fight, White suggested that he wouldn’t mind seeing more corner stoppages in MMA.

“I do (think we need more corner stoppages),” White told reporters at the culmination of the event (MMA Junkie). “I didn’t think his corner was going to let him come out, but that’s between them and their corner. And the ref could’ve stopped that in the fourth, too.”

White, who has watched thousands of fights over the years, and is no stranger to the brutal side of this sport, even conceded that he found the Teixeira vs. Smith fight a little difficult to watch. Apparently, cage-side commentator Daniel Cormier, who previously reigned as the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, felt the same way.

“Us sitting on the outside it was a little tough to watch,” White said. “Cormier was flipping out. Like, flipping out.”

While White seems to believe Smith’s fight with Teixeira could have been stopped a little sooner, Smith himself seems to be ok with the way things happened — despite his injuries.

“I’m good with the decisions the referee and my corner made,” Smith told Ariel Helwani post-fight. “When the ref made it clear he needed to see something or he was gonna stop it, I did what I had to do to stay in the fight. I come out of battle with my shield or I come out on it. That’s my rule. Period.”

What do you think of these comments from Dana White?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.