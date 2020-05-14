Jon Jones says he is not afraid of Francis Ngannou: “I have no reason to doubt my chin”

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has claimed that he isn’t afraid of Francis Ngannou, stressing that he has faith in his chin.

“The Predator” is still enjoying the high from his decisive knockout win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 last weekend, in a win that all but guaranteed he will be one of the next two challengers in the race to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

As it turns out, though, Jones isn’t too concerned about the prospect of standing across from Ngannou at heavyweight.

No the truth is you would never agree to fight him. I feel like my talents are blessed by God, I have no reason to doubt my chin or abilities. https://t.co/T6sG9nsj29 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

“No the truth is you would never agree to fight him. I feel like my talents are blessed by God, I have no reason to doubt my chin or abilities.”

Jones has been able to successfully defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship three times since he beat Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the belt at UFC 232, but his last two wins over Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes have raised more than a few eyebrows.

His performances haven’t exactly been up to scratch, with many fans in the world of mixed martial arts believing that Reyes should’ve had his hand raised in Texas. Still, Jones isn’t exactly one to look to the past for all too long, and he’s instead choosing to focus on what the future may hold for him.

A move to heavyweight has felt inevitable for years now, and perhaps all of this talk surrounding the top of the division is going to serve as the catalyst behind the switch. He still has challengers to contend with at light heavyweight in the form of Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz and a Reyes rematch, but the bigger paydays lie in potential showdowns with Ngannou, Miocic and even Cormier.

One day soon it feels like we’re going to learn what the next chapter of Jones’ career will look like.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.