Dana White reacts after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reveals he currently weighs over 200 lbs: “It makes it tough for us too”

Dana White is reacting after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he currently weighs over 200 lbs.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) spoke about his weight when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego saying:

“I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs). When I’m a bit older, and once I start fighting ranked opponents, I will keep my weight down, but for now I enjoy putting a little bit of chub on.”

It’s true Pimblett makes no bones about enjoying his food and tends to reward himself after a fight, which of course causes weight gain.

Paddy Pimblett, 27, is hot off a victory against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year, bringing his winning streak to 5 in a row.

In speaking with reporters Tuesday night, Dana White spoke about Pimblett’s weight gain saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It’s not good for you. We all know that. We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad, and it definitely doesn’t prolong your career. It’s tough on your body and your organs and stuff like that, but listen: He’s a grown man. He can do whatever the hell he wants to do.”

Continuing Dana White said:

“It makes it tough for us too, because when we’re in the matchmaking room, we want to throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, a month-and-a-half, it hurts us too. We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him, because he’s nowhere near close to weight, and what you don’t want to do is put that kind of pressure to cut that much weight in that short amount of time.”

Healthy or not, Pimblett doesn’t seem too worried about it.

The Liverpudlian is hoping to be back in the Octagon in December of this year.

Do you agree with Dana White that Pimblett is making unhealthy choices for a fighter in the UFC?

